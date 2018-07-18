Ewan McGregor thinks Winnie-the-Pooh is a ''great philosopher''.

The 47-year-old actor stars as Christopher Robin in the new live-action comedy film named after his on-screen character, and Ewan has revealed his admiration for Pooh's approach to life, saying he admires the fictional character for ''living in the moment''.

He shared: ''He speaks a lot of truth. He's just got a great philosophy on life.

''Pooh represents living in the moment, and not somewhere else, but here.''

By contrast, Ewan admitted that his own character is initially distracted and worried by things that he shouldn't allow to stress him.

However, with the help of Pooh and the other characters in the movie, he eventually realises he's ''living his life in the wrong direction''.

The Scottish star - who appears in the new Disney movie alongside Hayley Atwell - said: ''Christopher Robin, his focus shouldn't be on work and work and work - it should actually be on things that are important to him. I think all the other characters help him to realise that he's living his life in the wrong direction.''

Ewan added that anyone who watches the new movie should heed a little bit of Pooh's philosophy on life.

Reflecting on the film's tone, he shared: ''It's about something that we could all use a bit of at the moment - slowing things down and realising what's important in our lives. Pooh is the great philosopher, you know.''