Ewan McGregor has admitted he is very ''happy'' to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a 'Star Wars' spin-off movie.
The 46-year-old actor portrayed the Jedi Knight in the three prequels in the sci-fi franchise and now director Stephen Daldry is reportedly in early talks to helm a movie about the iconic character, who was originally played in the main franchise by the late Sir Alec Guinness.
McGregor was at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (07.01.18) and he walked away with the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie prize for his performance in 'Fargo' and was quizzed on the red carpet about a potential return as the character.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, McGregor said: ''There's a lot of talk, and I'd be happy to play him again, but I don't know anything more than you do. I saw the new one over Christmas and I thought it was really, really beautiful.''
If Daldry agrees a deal, he will oversee the development and script along with Lucasfilm executives for Disney.
If the film goes ahead, it will follow the Han Solo spin-off film, which was helmed by director Ron Howard, while Disney and Lucasfilm are also said to be considering other movies outside of the main 'Star Wars' franchise, including focusing on characters including Yoda and Boba Fett.
Obi-Wan played an important role in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy, acting as a mentor to young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), a portrayal which saw Guinness earn an Oscar nomination.
And in the three prequels, which explore the origin of Darth Vader and his betrayal of the Jedi Order, Obi-Wan had a central part in training Anakin Skywalker who turns to the Dark Side of The Force and becomes the part robotic villain.
This isn't the first time McGregor has spoken about reprising the role and his interest in making a return as Obi-Wan.
He recently said: ''Listen, I have been asked about it a lot, to the point where it looks a bit like I'm sort of touting for work. I've been very open to say I'd be happy to do it, if they want to do it. I think they are set going into the 2030s with their movies, but it would be fun to do, of course I'd be happy to do it.''
