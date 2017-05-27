Ewan McGregor was delighted to pile on the pounds for 'Fargo' because he's always wanted to ''get fat'' for a role.
Ewan McGregor has always wanted an excuse to get fat for work.
The 46-year-old actor relished the chance to pile on the pounds for his roles as Ray and Emmit Stussy in the new series of 'Fargo' and though it wasn't ''very comfortable'' carrying so much excess weight, he enjoyed binging on calorific foods at every possible moment.
He said: ''I'd been waiting all my career for someone to tell me to get fat and I did it wholeheartedly.
''I ate whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted, and I made sure I had chips with everything.
''And then I got to a point where I thought I was heavy enough.
''On my Christmas holiday, I was bald and fat because I had to have my head totally shaved to play Ray.
''It wasn't very comfortable to be honest. But I stopped caring after a while, and I quite liked my belly.''
While Ewan enjoyed getting fat, he wasn't so thrilled about the icy weather in Calgary, Canada, where they've been shooting the show.
He said: ''It was minus 29 when we started, which is really brutal.
''But I've been so impressed with the crew, they make sure the actors were kept warm - we can't always wear Canadian goose jackets when we're in costume though.
''I'm really sad we're going to finish filming in a week's time.''
Though it was a challenge playing two characters, Ewan - who has four daughters with wife Eve - worked hard on making them as different as possible.
He explained to Closer magazine: ''I think of them as being completely different.
''We spent a lot of time talking about the looks of them, how one should have brown eyes and the other blue eyes.
''Ray has got this long, receding haircut. I think he looks like a f***ing dude.''
