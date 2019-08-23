Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer and Shiloh Fernandez have joined the cast of 'The Birthday Cake'.

The trio are set to star in Jim Giannopoulos' debut feature film, a mob crime drama, which is based on an original story he co-wrote.

Lorraine Bracco, Ashley Benson and David Mazouz will also star in the movie.

The drama follows Giovanni, played by Fernandez, who continues the family tradition of bringing a cake to his uncle Angela (Kilmer) on the anniversary of his father's death.

However, during his visit on the 10th anniversary, he witnesses a murder and his life changes forever.

Giannopoulos co-wrote the script with Fernandez and Diomedes Raul Bermudez, while Bermudez, Siena Oberman and Fernandez will produce the movie. Jamin O'Brien and Jason Weinberg will executive produce.

'The Birthday Cake' will begin shooting in New York City later this year.

Meanwhile, it's a busy time for Ewan as he is set to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new 'Star Wars' TV series.

The 48-year-old actor starred as Anakin Skywalker's Jedi Master in the three prequel films; 'The Phantom Menace', 'Attack of the Clones', and 'Revenge of the Sith' and it looks like he may be about to get his lightsaber back out again - 14 years after it was put into retirement - as Disney are planning to release a new instalment for its Disney+ on-demand channel.

The news that McGregor has reportedly signed a contract to revisit his role will no doubt go down well with fans as they have been eagerly waiting for his comeback as Obi-Wan since Disney bought the rights to Lucasfilm in 2013.

The sale sparked speculation that there would be a standalone film based on the legendary Jedi Master but those plans were scuppered when 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' flopped at the box office.

Although it's yet to be confirmed that McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan, he's previously said he would jump at the chance to return and pick up from episode three.

He said: ''I would totally do it, of course. There's no plans as such to do it, as far as I know. I've been asked this question for years and years. I'd be happy to do it. There must be a good story to tell as they're doing spin-offs - there's likely to be a good Obi-Wan between me and Alec Guinness. I've answered 'yes' so many times it looks like I'm touting for work!''

'The Birthday Cake' and the 'Star Wars' TV series will be among McGregor's first projects since November when he took some time off to be with his family.