Ewan McGregor hasn't worked since November - because he's been spending all his time with his brood.
The 47-year-old actor says he hasn't taken on another job since filming wrapped on 'Christopher Robin' in November last year, as he ''needed'' to create free time in his life to spend with his children, Clara, 22, Jamyan, 17, Esther, 16, and Anouk, seven, all of whom he has with his estranged wife Eve Mavrakis.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning Britain', he said: ''I haven't worked since making this film last November. I just took this time off. I needed to, and I wanted to. I'm about to start something in September, and I look back now and think, 'What have I done?' And I've done nothing really! But I've been really busy doing nothing!
''In actual fact, it's been brilliant having this time off. I've spent a lot of time with my kids, [and also] doing things that I like to do like riding my old bike and tinkering with old cars ... Things that I felt like I wasn't having any time to do and not really having a great deal of time.''
Despite seemingly spending quality time with his family, Ewan's eldest daughter Clara caused friction last month when she took to Instagram to call her father's new girlfriend and 'Fargo' co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead a ''piece of trash''.
Commenting on a picture from an Instagram fan page devoted to the actress which described her as beautiful, Clara wrote: ''Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? Oh man y'all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash x [sic]''
Ewan filed for divorce from Eve eight months ago, and Eve previously admitted she was ''disappointed'' by the end of their relationship.
Speaking about his decision to file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, she said: ''It's disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK.''
