Ewan McGregor thanked both his estranged wife Eve and his girlfriend Mary as he collected a Golden Globe on Sunday (07.01.18) for Best Actor in a Limited Series / TV Movie.
The 46-year-old actor was honoured at the ceremony with the Best Actor in a Limited Series / TV Movie gong for his part in 'Fargo' and thanked his ex Eve Mavrakis as well as his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
In his acceptance speech, he said: ''I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years. And my four children - Clara, Esther Jamyan and Anouk - I love you. There wouldn't have been any Emmit Stussy without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg and Carrie Coon, and there would've been no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead.''
Neither of the trio of them have publicly commented on Ewan and Eve's split but just a few days ago, Eve took to social media to pay tribute to her ''loving, caring girls''.
She wrote on Instagram: ''This will be our Christmas/New Year card. Happy 2018! I am so thankful for my loving, caring girls. Happy, peaceful and adventurous New 2018 to all my friends and family. With love ... (sic)''
Ewan and Mary have never confirmed their relationship but they have been spotted kissing in the past.
One eyewitness saw them enjoying lunch at The Good Life Eatery in St. John's Wood, north west London.
A source said at the time: ''Ewan and Mary Elizabeth were there together and seemed relaxed in each other's company. There's always lots of celebrities around in that area. The cafe was really busy and have to go to the counter to order food, so people are up and down constantly.''
