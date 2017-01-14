Ewan McGregor struggled to master a Minnesota accent when preparing for his roles in Fargo.
The Trainspotting actor is set to star in the third series of the hit TV show as two characters, brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy.
Both roles require the Scottish star to speak in the show's distinctive Minnesota accent, and he has confessed that he's never struggled more to pin down a manner of speaking.
"It's very, very difficult," he told the crowd at the 2017 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour panel on Thursday (12Jan17). "It's the hardest accent I've ever done."
As well as having to nail the twang, Ewan also faced the challenge of making each character distinct. While older sibling Emmit is an outspoken realtor mogul, his younger brother Ray is a parole officer who falls victim to unfortunate situations.
"It's an accent that we know from the movie and from season one and two, so our audience's ear is attuned to it. And then within that accent to try and find Ray's voice and Emmit's voice... and for them not to be the same. It's a very strange accent to lock into. I don't know if it's harder or not as a non-American."
This isn't the first time the 45-year-old has struggled with an accent, as he previously admitted to having a rough time getting to grips with a French accent for his role in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast.
Ewan was joined on the panel by producer Warren Littlefield and his Fargo co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg.
Fargo began back in 2014 with Martin Freeman, Billy Bob Thornton and Colin Hanks starring. The second season dropped in 2015 with an A-list cast including Kirsten Dunst and Patrick Wilson.
