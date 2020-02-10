Ewan McGregor revealed that his uncle, Denis Lawson, tried to talk him out of playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in 'Star Wars' following his experiences on the original trilogy.
Ewan McGregor's uncle tried to talk him out of appearing in 'Star Wars'.
The 48-year-old actor's relative, Denis Lawson, played X-Wing pilot Wedge Antilles in the original trilogy but he wanted his nephew to turn down the role as a younger Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy because he found his association with the sci-fi franchise annoying.
In an interview on TV show 'Sunday Today', he said: ''When my parents took me to see 'Star Wars' for the first time in the cinema, to see my uncle on screen but also it was 'Star Wars', it blew my mind.
''(My uncle) was always really dismissive of it because he did a couple of weeks work, sitting in a cardboard spaceship ... and yet he had this massive following. It sort of annoyed him.''
However, Ewan is pleased he ignored the pleas of Denis, 72, because he loved playing the Jedi Knight in George Lucas' three movies.
The 'Birds of Prey' actor recalled: ''He was one of the people who said, 'Don't do it, don't do it, don't do it'. And then the nearer I got to it, the more I wanted to do it.
''I'm so glad I did because it was so interesting to be part of that.''
Ewan is set to reprise his role as Obi-Wan in a new Disney+ series but the project has been put on hold as the makers wanted to improve the scripts, although the actor suggested that the news shouldn't be any cause for concern.
Ewan said: ''The scripts are really, really good. They want to make them better. It's not as dramatic as it sounds.''
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Listen to the band's live rendition of their song on Discovr.
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
It's been 20 years since we last saw four freewheeling young junkies from Edinburgh spiral...
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Set 20 years after the original movie, we see our favourite once drug-addled Scotsman reunited....
American Pastoral is based on Philip Roth's 1998 Pulitzer Prize winning novel which follows the...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
John le Carre's novel is adapted with plenty of inventive style into a remarkably personal...
Ewan McGregor is cast as both Jesus and the devil in this imagined chapter which...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Professor (Perry) Makepiece and his partner Gail are enjoying an evening on in the bar...
Miles Davis' music made him a household name, loved by millions around the world, yet...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...