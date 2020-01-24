Ewan McGregor has confirmed his Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been delayed so more work can be done on the scripts.
The 48-year-old actor is set to reprise his 'Star Wars' role for a new Disney+ series but fans were given cause for concern last week when it was rumoured the project had been axed, but Collider reported on Thursday (23.01.20) it had just been put on hold, with crews sent home from London's Pinewood Studios where they had been preparing for filming.
Responding to the speculation, Ewan confirmed the delay but insisted there was no cause for concern.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The scripts are really, really good. They want to make them better. And they just slid the production to shooting next year.
''So it's not as dramatic as it sounds. I just got here tonight, and it's like, oh my god look at all this stuff! It's not that dramatic. I think we have the same-- We're airing on the same day and all that stuff.''
According to The Hollywood Reporter, there were problems with the story and now work is underway to find a new writer to replace Hossein Amini in penning the scrips, while a source also claimed the project is being reconfigured from six episodes to just four.
It was announced during the Disney D23 expo last year that Ewan would be returning as the Jedi master for the new series.
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said: ''After secrets and fibs and not being able to talk about it, I am honoured to bring out a beloved member of the Star Wars family.''
Ewan walked out on stage and said: ''Kathleen, can you ask me in front of all these people, all these witnesses, can you ask me, am I going to play Obi-Wan again?''
The executive asked: ''Ewan, are you going to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again?''
And Ewan confirmed: ''Yes. Now I can say, 'Yes. We're going to do it.'''
