Ewan McGregor's 20-year-old daughter will be strutting her stuff on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week for the first time, less than two months after signing to top agency Wilhelmina.
Clara will be walking for Baja East, the combined Oscar de la Renta and Monse show, and Moncler in the Big Apple when Fashion Week gets underway later this week (ends10Feb17), but she admits her parents have prepared her for the spotlight.
"They are always very realistic with me about the struggles that come with being in the public eye," she tells W magazine. "They're super supportive, but they've also warned me."
Clara previously starred in a campaign for fashion brand Fay, alongside Bob Dylan's grandson Levi Dylan, but she's "very excited" about her New York Fashion Week debut.
