Clara McGregor, the daughter of Ewan McGregor, posted a holiday snap boasting about her ''goddess of a mother'', Eva Mavrakis, where she appeared to hit out her father for ''leaving'' her mom.
Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara is incredibly protective of her ''goddess of a'' mother.
The 22-year-old model posted a holiday snap boasting about her amazing mom, where she appeared to criticise her father Ewan, who Eve Mavrakis filed for divorce from in January 2018 due to ''irreconcilable differences''.
Clara posted a picture of Eve posing in a bikini on a sun lounger with the caption: ''my mother, ladies & gentlemen. 50 is the new 30 apparently.''
And when one of Clara's 37,000 followers commented, ''Good to know you have the smoke show genes ... keep her away from your boyfriends,'' Clara quipped back: ''Nah I keep her away from asshole men who leave my goddess of a mother :). (sic)''
The former couple - who have four children, Clara, Esther, 17 and two adopted daughters Jamyan, 17, and Anouk, seven - are reportedly still discussing custody of their youngest kids and although he's not yet been ordered to pay anything because the proceedings are still on going, he had previously claimed he has forked out more than he needs to for child support.
According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, Ewan has claimed he's been ''voluntarily contributing to the living expenses'' of Eve and their children since they separated last year.
However, although Eve acknowledges that he's been voluntarily coughing up financial support, she doesn't think he's been giving her enough, given his earnings.
In the initial divorce papers, Ewan asked for joint custody of their kids but in Eve's response to his petition, she has asked for sole custody with visitation for him.
The pair announced their split in October last year but the court documents show the date of their separation as May 28th 2017.
