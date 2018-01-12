Ewan McGregor kissed Mary Elizabeth Winstead as he went to collect his Critics' Choice Award on Thursday (11.01.18).

The 46-year-old actor scooped the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie accolade for his role in 'Fargo', and reportedly shared a smooch with his co-star, and rumoured new girlfriend, before taking to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica to accept the prize.

And once he got onto the podium, Ewan gave a gushing speech to thank his co-stars and the crew working on Noah Hawley's FX anthology series, but gave a special mention to Mary.

He said: ''Thank you to Warren, to FX, MGM brah - that's what we used to call you on set, MGM brah - and Noah, for putting together this amazing team to make this, to give us these great scripts and amazing storylines and great characters, and really for the great directors that you gave us to work with.

''[Thanks to] the crew in Calgary, because it's an amazingly cold place, Calgary, and the crews there are amazing. Like, it's minus 40 degrees and they're there, and they kept us warm, and they kept it - the whole machine moving. And they're amazing, really, the people in Calgary.

''So, I want to thank you for all that, especially Gail Kennedy, who did all my prosthetic makeup to make me Ray, and she did an amazing job, and Chris Glimsdale who did my hair or lack of hair for both those characters. So, thank you especially to them.

''Thank you to all of our actors... and Mary,' he said, thanking his girlfriend.

Ewan's speech was much less controversial than when he picked up a Golden Globe for Fargo on Sunday (07.01.18) and thanked both Mary and his estranged wife Eve, the mother of his four daughters who he was reported to have split from late last year amid rumours of a romance with his co-star.

He said: ''I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years, and our four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk.

''And there wouldn't have been any Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead.''