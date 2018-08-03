Scottish actor Ewan McGregor has revealed he is open to reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a spin-off 'Star Wars' movie.
The Scottish actor previously starred as the iconic sci-fi character in the prequel trilogy and speaking amid speculation about a solo film, Ewan revealed he would happily return to the role.
He confessed: ''I would totally do it, of course.''
However, Ewan insisted that as yet, he hasn't heard anything about the possibility.
He told 'The View': ''There's no plans as such to do it, as far as I know. I've been asked this question for years and years. I'd be happy to do it.
''There must be a good story to tell as they're doing spin-offs - there's likely to be a good Obi-Wan between me and Alec Guinness. I've answered 'yes' so many times it looks like I'm touting for work!''
Meanwhile, Ewan's 'Christopher Robin' director Marc Forster recently claimed that the actor brought a ''Chaplin-esque quality'' to the titular role.
Marc hailed Ewan's performance as the fictional character in the new live-action film, saying he's ''comedically brilliant''.
He explained: ''Ewan and I did a movie before, called 'Stay', and we knew each other very well and had been friends for years. I knew him very well, as an actor, 'cause we worked together. I knew that he's comedically brilliant, and he is also brilliant, as a dramatic actor, but he doesn't get to do much physical comedy.
''Peter Sellers' performance in 'Being There' was a physical comedy reference that I used for the animators. When Peter Sellers walks around, his facial features are so calm while he just takes in the world. That's Pooh, walking into the world. Ewan has a Chaplin-esque quality with his physical comedy.''
