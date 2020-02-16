Ewan McGregor has been added to the cast of Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' movie.

The 48-year-old actor has joined the likes of Tilda Swinton and David Bradley in committing himself to Netflix's stop-motion animated film, which is slated for release in 2021.

del Toro is co-helming the movie alongside 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' animation director Mark Gustafson, with Bradley telling Na Ekranie in Poland that he's poised to voice Pinocchio's creator, Geppetto.

Other big-name stars who are set to feature in the upcoming movie include Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz and Ron Perlman, who previously starred in 'Hellboy' and its sequel, 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army', as well as the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy'.

As yet, however, it's not known what part Ewan will play in the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, Robert Zemeckis is reportedly poised to direct Disney's live-action 'Pinocchio'.

The acclaimed filmmaker has been tasked with helming and co-writing Disney's latest effort to turn one of its animated classics into a money-spinning live-action film.

Zemeckis will work on the project with Chris Weitz, who is also producing alongside Andrew Miano.

But in the short term, Zemeckis - who is married to actress Leslie Harter - is focused on his new adaptation of Roald Dahl's 'The Witches', which stars Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and is slated for release in October.

Hathaway will take on the role of the Grand High Witch, a part that was made famous by fellow Academy Award winner Anjelica Huston in the 1990 motion picture.