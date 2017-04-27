Ewan McGregor is in talks to join new Disney movie 'Christopher Robin', which is based on the characters created by A.A. Milne.
Ewan McGregor is in negotiations to join the cast of Disney's live-action 'Christopher Robin' movie.
The 45-year-old actor - who reprised the role of Mark Renton in the 'Trainspotting' sequel earlier this year - is wanted for the project by director Marc Forster, whose previous work includes 'World War Z' and James Bond movie 'Quantum of Solace'.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, McGregor is being lined up to play the titular role of an adult Christopher Robin in the film, which is centred on the character as a grown-up who has lost his sense of imagination and is too focused on work to have fun with his family until Pooh Bear surprisingly re-enters his life.
The Christopher Robin character was created by late English author A.A. Milne and featured in his two books 'Winnie-the-Pooh' from 1926 and 'The House at Pooh Corner' from 1928 - inspired by his own son and his beloved teddy bear - with both tomes focusing on the boy's adventures with lovable talking bear Pooh and the other animals of the Hundred Acre Wood.
Disney licensed the rights to Winnie-the-Pooh in 1961 and the honey-loving bear and his friends, including Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger, have featured in various TV shows, including 'The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh', and four animated feature films; 'The Tigger Movie', 'Piglet's Big Movie', 'Pooh's Heffalump Movie' and 'Winnie the Pooh'.
McGregor brought to life talking candelabra Lumiere in Disney's 2017 box office smash, the live-action version of 'Beauty and the Beast' - which also stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the titular Beast.
He's currently involved in the third season of FX's hit 'Fargo', which premiered on April 19, in which he plays twins Emmit and Ray Stussy.
He also has a role in Drake Doremus' next film 'Zoe' opposite Lea Seydoux.
