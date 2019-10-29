Ewan McGregor is ''happier'' following his split from ex Eve Mavrakis.
The Hollywood actor split from his wife of 22 years and started dating his 'Fargo' co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and he admits he is ''better'' now.
When the interview notes that he is ''noticeably lighter'' since their previous meeting, Ewan confesses to Men's Journal: ''Lighter? Today? As opposed to then? I am better. I am happier. I think that's true.''
Back in early 2018, Eve admitted she was 'disappointed'' in her estranged husband's decision to file for divorce but ultimately, the most important thing was the children.
She said at the time: ''It's disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK.''
The pair announced their split in October 2017 but court documents show the date of their separation as May 28th 2017.
Eve had admitted she was not impressed with her ex's Golden Globes speech, where he thanked both her and his current girlfriend when he won the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series.
He said: ''I want to take a moment to say thank you to Eve. Who always stood by me for 22 years. To my four children, Clara, Ester, Jamyan and Anouk, I love you. There would be no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead. So thank you very much.''
