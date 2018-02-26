Ewan McGregor has reportedly been dumped by his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead because she didn't like being blamed for the end of his marriage.
The 46-year-old actor - who filed for divorce from Eve Mavrakis last month after 22 years of marriage - had been romancing his 'Fargo' co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, but she's said to have ended their relationship because she was unhappy with the criticism she faced from fans, who blamed her for the end of the Scottish star's marriage.
A source told America's Star magazine: ''Mary hated the embarrassment of being labelled a homewrecker.
''Ewan decided to throw his marriage away for Mary and now it looks like he's lost both.''
Meanwhile, Eve - who has Clara, 22, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15 and Anouk, six, with Ewan - recently admitted the end of her marriage to the 'Trainspotting' star was ''disappointing''.
Speaking about his decision to file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, Eve said: ''It's disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK.''
The pair announced their split in October last year after Ewan was first spotted growing close to Mary, but court documents listed the date of their separation as May 28, 2017.
Meanwhile, the 'Life Less Ordinary' star caused a stir last month with his Golden Globes speech, where he thanked both Eve and Mary when he won the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series.
He said: ''I want to take a moment to say thank you to Eve. Who always stood by me for 22 years. To my four children, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, I love you.
''There would be no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead. So thank you very much.''
