Ewan McGregor has reportedly asked a judge to declare him and ex Eve Mavrakis officially single before finalising their divorce.

The 48-year-old actor filed papers this week requesting that his marriage to the 53-year-old French production designer is dissolved and their relationship status changed.

According to the documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 'Christopher Robin' actor believes ''that a termination of the status of our marriage at this time will assist in [the] resolution of the balance of this matter.''

Ewan filed for divorce from Eve after 22 years of marriage last January - citing ''irreconcilable differences'' for the breakdown of their marriage.

In the initial divorce papers, Ewan asked for joint custody of their kids - daughters Clara, 23, Jamyan, 18, Esther, 17, and eight-year-old Anouk - but in Eve's response to his petition, she has asked for sole custody with visitation for him.

The court documents also state that the pair are yet to divide their assets, which includes an estate worth over $25 million, joint retirement plans and the actor's $1.3 million pension.

The former couple announced their split in October 2017, but the court documents showed the date of their separation as May 28th 2017.

Ewan, who is dating his 'Fargo' co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, recently admitted he is ''happier'' since his split from Eve.

When an interviewer noted that he seemed ''noticeably lighter'' since their previous meeting, Ewan confessed to Men's Journal last month: ''Lighter? Today? As opposed to then? I am better. I am happier. I think that's true.''

Back in early 2018, Eve admitted she was ''disappointed'' in her estranged husband's decision to file for divorce but ultimately, the most important thing was the children.

She said at the time: ''It's disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK.''

Eve had admitted she was not impressed with her ex's Golden Globes speech, where he thanked both her and his current girlfriend when he won the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series.

He said: ''I want to take a moment to say thank you to Eve. Who always stood by me for 22 years. To my four children, Clara, Ester, Jamyan and Anouk, I love you. There would be no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead. So thank you very much.''