Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara has insisted she wasn't ''attacking'' her father when she said she was protective over her mother.

The 22-year-old model posted a holiday snap boasting about her amazing mom, where she appeared to criticise her father Ewan - who Eve Mavrakis filed for divorce from in January 2018 due to ''irreconcilable differences'' - when she said she tries to keep her mother away from ''a**hole men''.

But in a new social media post, Clara has insisted she wasn't attempting to hit out at her father in the post, and simply wanted to say her mother ''deserves someone'' in her life who isn't an ''a**hole''.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: ''Let's make one thing clear. I was not attacking my dad or calling him [an] a**hole. I was simple saying she deserves someone who isn't one. Don't believe everything you read. (sic)''

In the model's original Instagram post, she bragged about her mother's good looks, and then told a fan in the comments that she was protective of her parent.

She captioned the picture: ''my mother, ladies & gentlemen. 50 is the new 30 apparently.''

And when one of Clara's 37,000 followers commented, ''Good to know you have the smoke show genes ... keep her away from your boyfriends,'' Clara quipped back: ''Nah I keep her away from asshole men who leave my goddess of a mother :). (sic)''

Ewan and Eve - who have four children, Clara, Esther, 17 and two adopted daughters Jamyan, 17, and Anouk, seven - are reportedly still discussing custody of their youngest kids and although he's not yet been ordered to pay anything because the proceedings are still on going, he had previously claimed he has forked out more than he needs to for child support.

In the initial divorce papers, Ewan asked for joint custody of their kids but in Eve's response to his petition, she has asked for sole custody with visitation for him.

The pair announced their split in October last year but the court documents show the date of their separation as May 28th 2017.