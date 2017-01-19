Rapper and actress Eve is spearheading a new campaign urging dog owners to keep their pets indoors during the winter.
The Barbershop star fronts a new PETA video to promote the animal rights organisation's 'Every Hound Needs a Hero' initiative.
In the ad, she stressed the importance of treating dogs like members of the family and never leaving them chained up outside to suffer and freeze.
Eve jumped at the chance to spread the message after seeing footage of dogs chained outside in the cold, "pleading for a scrap of affection", calling it, "the saddest video I've ever seen".
She says, "Keeping your dog outside doesn't make you tough or cool - it just makes you a bully. Please, let your dog live indoors as part of the family. And if you see a chained dog, speak up."
The new ad will also run as a billboard in several cities, including Eve's hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
