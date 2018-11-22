Eve Hewson says ''nonfeminists'' are ''a**holes''.

The 27-year-old actress - who is the daughter of U2 musician Bono and his wife Ali Hewson - has slammed people who don't follow the feminist movement, as she says those who ''don't like that word'' are people who ''don't believe in equality for women''.

She said: ''Some people just don't like that word for whatever reason. I'm not afraid of it at all ... equality. That's how I see it anyway. That's why I think if you are a nonfeminist, you are an a**hole because you don't believe in equality for women.''

The 'Robin Hood' actress also commented on the #MeToo and Time's Up movements - which aim to bring an end to sexual harassment - and says that whilst she hasn't been the victim of ''anything really bad'', there are certain things she ''brushed off'' which she now believes she should speak up about.

She added: ''I haven't had anything really bad, but when all that stuff came out, it did make me look at situations at the time I had sort of brushed off. I'm over it and now I feel like I not only have the power to speak up but I need to speak up. I've been on set where crew members say things to you, whisper in your ear, follow you around.''

Eve alleges she was once even subject to sexual misconduct at the hands of a policeman, who kept ''looking up her skirt'' whilst he was overseeing a film shoot she was on.

Speaking to Story + Rain magazine, she said: ''I had to do a sex scene once outside in a car and like the policeman was there to help us film. He had to be there. He kept like walking into the shot and looking up my skirt. And after a while I got out of the car and went up to him and said, I know what you're doing, I see what you're doing!''