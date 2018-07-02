Evangeline Lilly went through a ''pretty dark time'' with fame but decided the best way to tackle it was to ''embrace all the things that made me uncomfortable''.
The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star admits she was ''never enamored'' by fame but decided the best way to tackle it was to ''embrace all the things that made me uncomfortable''.
She told People magazine: ''I was never enamored by the idea of fame ... [I went through] a pretty dark time.
''I had to make peace [with Hollywood] and embrace all the things that made me uncomfortable. I had to find a place in which I could be happy. And now I very much am.''
Meanwhile, the 38-year-old actress previously confessed she would love to be ''idolised'' by children.
She said: ''When I pick a role, one of the things that I aspire to is that somebody's parent will come up to me after the film has come out and say, 'My daughter idolises that character. You're her hero.' That's what we aim for, especially in this brand. We're in the business of making heroes.
''I think there is a lot of excitement from female audiences about this character, in general, and about the fact that Marvel are really, really taking female characters very seriously. Looking at their line-up, you can see that they have great intentions. And as a woman who came into a predominantly male film, I had a great time working with (director) Peyton (Reed) and the producers on this character because I could see a hunger in them to really, really do right by Hope and by their female fans and by the female audience.''
