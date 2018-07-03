Evangeline Lilly wants an all-female Marvel film.

The 38-year-old actress portrays miniature superhero the Wasp in new movie 'Ant Man and the Wasp' and she admits she has been thinking a lot about a movie which combines many of the female characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Evangeline wants to pitch her idea to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to make it happen with characters such as Black Widow, Captain Marvel and Gamora.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Evangeline said: ''Dude, there's talk of an all-ladies MCU movie amongst the MCU ladies. We would love to do that, and I think we should all put as much pressure as possible on Kevin to make that happen.''

The former 'Lost' star is going to keep campaigning to get the project off the ground until it gets the green light.

She added: ''I am going to continue to keep the rumor and gossip about an all-female Avengers film going until it happens. And before you ask 'What would that even look like?' Think about all the women in these things that maybe aren't blown up to Chris Evans-size: Lilly's the Wasp, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Scarlett Johnasson's Black Widow, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Danai Gurira's Okoye...''

Evangeline stars in 'Ant Man and the Wasp' with Hannah John-Kamen, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd as the titular hero.

Michael recently admitted that he is really impressed with how ''quickly'' Marvel are ''advancing the number of ladies'' in their movies.

The 73-year-old actor - who plays Dr. Hank Pym in the 'Ant-Man' movies - said: ''They certainly are advancing the number of ladies. In this one alone, Evangeline has become a super action hero. And then we're introducing the world to Hannah John-Kamen as The Ghost who is quite an amazing actress and of course Michelle Pfeiffer so they are broadening pretty quickly.''