Evangeline Lilly has treated fans to a sneak preview of her wearing her new superhero costume as the Wasp for the upcoming 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' movie.

The 38-year-old actress starred as Hope van Dyne in the 2015 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Ant-Man' and in the sequel she will take on her superhero alter ego alongside Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

Lilly logged on to Instagram on Monday (28.08.17) to show herself in character and pay tribute to Jack Kirby, the comic book artist who jointly created Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Lilly's accompanying caption read: ''On set today, celebrating the artist who helped create this amazing character by bringing her to life! I am honoured to be playing The Wasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday. All hail Jack Kirby and The Wasp! #ThankYouJackKirby #AntManAndTheWasp #bts 'behindthescenes #onset (sic)''

Kirby along with Stan Lee and Larry Lieber created Janet van Dyne, the mother of her on-screen character and the original Wasp, and Hank Pimm - the original Ant-Man - with the mighty miniature hero first making an appearance in the pages of Marvel comic Tales to Astonish #27 in January 1962.

In 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', Michelle Pfeiffer will portray Janet, the wife of Michael Douglas' Hank Pym, in the upcoming sequel.

In the comic books, Janet was the original Wasp and a founding member of the Avengers, and continued as a superhero after her husband retired, but she eventually went missing in another dimension and was assumed to be dead.

The rest of the cast includes Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster.

Michael Pena will also star in the film, which sees Peyton Reed, who helmed 2015's 'Ant-Man'.

Rudd is also set to appear as his superhero alter ego in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' movie.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' is scheduled for release in July 2018.