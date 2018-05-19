Evangeline Lilly blames a ''misogynistic'' stunt co-ordinator for an injury she suffered on the set of 'Lost'.
The 38-year-old actress has alleged she scraped the skin off both of her forearms during a stunt that went wrong several years ago on the set of the popular drama series - which ran from 2004 to 2010 - which involved her rolling off a tree branch.
She said: ''There were open wounds, pus-y and oozing. I looked like a mutant. My mom said, 'You'll never be able to wear an evening gown again!'''
Evangeline insists the incident wasn't an unfortunate accident either, as she has accused an unnamed stunt co-ordinator - whom she labelled as ''misogynistic'' - of making the stunt more dangerous than it needed to be as a punishment for defying his wish to have a stuntwoman perform the stunt instead.
The actress claims she asked to have moleskin - a light fabric used to prevent abrasions - wrapped around her arms, but was told by the co-ordinator that it would show on camera.
Evangeline then did the stunt with her bare arms, and tore her skin on the rough tree branch. She claims the co-ordinator made her do it over and over again, each time more painful than the last.
According to Deadline, Evangeline was speaking during a panel discussion about women in the stunt business when she added: ''I felt it was him saying, 'I'm going to put you in your place for standing up to me.' It was either cow to his power or hurt myself. I was in my 20s then. Now, I would probably back down.''
Elsewhere in the panel, stuntwomen spoke openly about the discrimination they face on the job, and the difficulties of getting a job in the first place.
Veteran stuntwoman Sharon Shaffer said: ''It's our right to do a job that was created for us. It's inexcusable and wrong. Every time you lose a job, you didn't get the opportunity to grow into the woman you were meant to be.''
