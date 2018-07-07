Evangeline Lilly was ''patient'' with her post-baby body and didn't mind that it took two years to lost the weight.
The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star took two years to lose the weight she put on whilst she was pregnant with her kids but is glad she was ''patient'' with it.
She told USA Today: ''You see those headlines that say, 'I lost my baby weight in three months!' And I used to read that and I would think, why would you want to lose your baby weight in three months? Don't you need that? I was a nursing mom, so I needed that fat ... I was just very patient and gentle with myself after I had my children. I realised my body was exactly the way my body was supposed to be during that period of my life. And I nursed my children, both of them, for nearly a year. So, after that I didn't attack my body, like, 'Now you're going to go back to where you were!' And I felt really good about two years! I felt like two years made sense to me.''
Meanwhile, Evangeline previously revealed she wants to be ''idolised'' by children and has confessed she picks roles based on whether she can imagine a parent coming up to her to tell her she's their child's ''hero''.
She said: ''When I pick a role, one of the things that I aspire to is that somebody's parent will come up to me after the film has come out and say, 'My daughter idolises that character. You're her hero.' That's what we aim for, especially in this brand. We're in the business of making heroes.''
