Evangeline Lilly has advised the US to be ''cautious'' about who they make their president in 2020 because she doesn't think a celebrity is the best person to run the country.
Evangeline Lilly doesn't think Oprah Winfrey is ''fit'' to be US president.
The 38-year-old actress has advised the nation to be ''cautious'' about who they put their faith in after it was rumoured that the chat show host would run for office in the next election because she doesn't think ''great ideas and good oratory skills'' is enough to lead the country because success lies in ''experience''.
Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette beauty said: ''Talking about our political culture at the moment...on both sides of the Rep/Dem divide. Trump, Oprah...whomever it is we look to put our faith in from the celebrity world... I believe in this word of caution.
''I don't believe that just anybody with good oratory skills or great ideas is fit to lead a nation. That said, there's a reason we're looking elsewhere. We've utterly lost faith in our politicians. And rightfully so. .
''I believe in experience. It's meaningful and valuable. But we do need a new perspective. Can that come from within the political system??? Who are the politicians that will rise up from the ashes of this broken system and pave the way for a new one?''
The 63-year-old star was encouraged to run for office in the 2020 election after she received a standing ovation for her powerful speech as she picked up the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement honour at the Golden Globe awards last month.
But Oprah insists she doesn't want to make a bid for the White House - which is currently occupied by President Donald Trump - because she doesn't think she has the ''DNA'' for it.
She said recently: ''I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it's not something that interests me.
''I don't have the DNA for it. I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That's not for me.''
