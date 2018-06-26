Evangeline Lilly believes her male co-stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moan about their superhero costumes because they don't have to suffer for fashion in their normal lives.
The 38-year-old actress starred as Hope van Dyne in the 2015 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Ant-Man' and in new sequel 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' she gets to be a hero herself as her alter ego Wasp.
Evangeline didn't have a problem with how tight her suit was and couldn't understand why all the guys in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had complaints about their outfits.
But then the former 'Lost' star worked out why all the men were such moaners - it's because they've never had to wear heels or squeeze themselves into constricting dresses as part of their everyday life.
Speaking to BackstageOL, she said: ''I have been hearing Marvel male superheroes complain about their suits for years. And I got into my suit and I was wearing it, working in it, doing my thing, and I was like, '[It's] just not that bad.' Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU, or have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good?
''They're just like, 'What is this? This sucks. Why are we ... why? Why do I have to go through this?' Whereas a woman's like, 'I don't know. This is like normal. I wear heels to work. I'm uncomfortable all day. You get used to it. You tune it out.' ''
Evangeline stars in the superhero sequel alongside Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Hannah John-Kamen as villain Ghost and Michael Douglas as scientist Hank Pym who created the two shrinking suits.
