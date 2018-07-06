Evangeline Lilly is at ''peace'' with her career.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star is happy with her age and where she is right now in the film industry because her focus has always been on creating content.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''One of the reasons why I have such a peace with my age and where I'm at in my career is that what I really want to do is create my own content. I have a lot of stuff that I want to say. I was that little girl that daydreamed my life away, and I still live in imaginary worlds in my mind all the time. The first thing I asked my manager when I hired him seven years ago was, 'How do I get these worlds out of my head and put them on paper or on the screen?' That's what I want to do.''

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old actress previously confessed she would consider her career a success when she is ''idolised'' by children.

She said: ''When I pick a role, one of the things that I aspire to is that somebody's parent will come up to me after the film has come out and say, 'My daughter idolises that character. You're her hero.' That's what we aim for, especially in this brand. We're in the business of making heroes.

''I think there is a lot of excitement from female audiences about this character, in general, and about the fact that Marvel are really, really taking female characters very seriously. Looking at their line-up, you can see that they have great intentions. And as a woman who came into a predominantly male film, I had a great time working with (director) Peyton (Reed) and the producers on this character because I could see a hunger in them to really, really do right by Hope and by their female fans and by the female audience.''