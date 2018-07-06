Evangeline Lilly is at ''peace'' with her career because her focus has always been on creating content.
Evangeline Lilly is at ''peace'' with her career.
The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star is happy with her age and where she is right now in the film industry because her focus has always been on creating content.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''One of the reasons why I have such a peace with my age and where I'm at in my career is that what I really want to do is create my own content. I have a lot of stuff that I want to say. I was that little girl that daydreamed my life away, and I still live in imaginary worlds in my mind all the time. The first thing I asked my manager when I hired him seven years ago was, 'How do I get these worlds out of my head and put them on paper or on the screen?' That's what I want to do.''
Meanwhile, the 38-year-old actress previously confessed she would consider her career a success when she is ''idolised'' by children.
She said: ''When I pick a role, one of the things that I aspire to is that somebody's parent will come up to me after the film has come out and say, 'My daughter idolises that character. You're her hero.' That's what we aim for, especially in this brand. We're in the business of making heroes.
''I think there is a lot of excitement from female audiences about this character, in general, and about the fact that Marvel are really, really taking female characters very seriously. Looking at their line-up, you can see that they have great intentions. And as a woman who came into a predominantly male film, I had a great time working with (director) Peyton (Reed) and the producers on this character because I could see a hunger in them to really, really do right by Hope and by their female fans and by the female audience.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...
Undemanding audiences will love this rousing father-son tale of redemption set amid the cacophonous crashing...
Charlie Kenton is a former boxer who finds he's given a huge opportunity to make...
It's intriguing to watch a battlefield movie that manages to be gritty and harrowing as...
Agatha Christie wrote something in excess of 80 novels. Christie was a practiced and a...