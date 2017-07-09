Evanescence's Amy Lee hates going to awards show.

The 'Bring Me To Life' singer will go to a ceremony if she has been nominated, but she thinks stars who just go to show off like a ''pony'' are trying to attract attention for the wrong reasons.

The 35-year-old star exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I get invited to award shows so much and people are like, 'Oh my god, you don't want to go! Why Not!' But it's a lot of pressure and I just feel like it puts a lot of pressure on the wrong thing, they're like 'what are you wearing'. I just don't care about that stuff. I care because I want people to see and hear our music.

''It's cool if you're being nominated for an award, it's exciting, but to go just to do the dog and pony show, it's not my thing.''

The 35-year-old singer recently penned the song called 'Speak to Me' for 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke's upcoming thriller 'Voice from the Stone', but it has taken the 'Everybody's Fool' hitmaker a long time to get her work noticed and she has had a lot of her work rejected.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I felt like (movie song writing) was a very hard wall to knock down. I've been trying to write music for film for sometime and it's very difficult. I've been trying for a long time. I've written for many many a film and the song didn't get used. But it's happening more for me now.''

Amy doesn't want to name the films that said no to her just in case gets offered something further down the line.

She said: ''I kinda hate to say what ones (didn't) because I don't want to burn the bridges for next time.''

Amy - who has two-year-old son Jack with her husband Josh Hartzler - also admitted that women are ''over-sexualised'' in Hollywood, however, she feels proud that more and more ''strong'' females are becoming powerful due to their success in the workplace and not just for their looks.

She said: ''Yes, women are over-sexualised. Everything is over-sexualised. But we're in an era where a strong woman is seen as a powerful thing and they don't have to look like something specific to have success. We're actually able to get in the news, see more strong females rising, and that makes me proud.''

Evanescence are currently working on a new project called 'Synthesis' featuring an orchestra.