Evan Ross has been re-watching his wife Ashlee Simpson's old reality TV show and thinks it's ''really sweet.''
The couple recently announced that they were allowing the cameras into their home for their new show 'Ashlee and Evan' and, in preparation for their television stint, they have been re-watching Ashlee's short-lived MTV series 'The Ashlee Simpson Show' - which ran from 2004 until 2005 - and the actor thinks it's ''great.''
Speaking to E! News, the 29-year-old hunk - who is the son of Diana Ross - said: ''I've been loving it. It's great to see her at that time...it's the sweetest thing in the world.''
Ashley added: ''We've had moments where we go back and laugh at ourselves.''
Meanwhile, although the pair are aware that being in the public eye brings ''stress'', they think their relationship is so solid that having cameras in their home for 'Ashlee and Evan' won't make a difference.
Evan said recently: ''I think in any relationship in this industry, there's a stress on relationships. I think that's reality, but in no way do I think that if a relationship is meant to be together and a marriage is meant to be together, that anything like a show or being in this industry can change that.''
The programme will document the couple - who got married in 2014 - as they work on an album together.
Ashlee said: ''We decided to make this album out of love and kind of going back to duets when that was a thing.''
The couple have daughter Jagger, two, together, and the 33-year-old singer also has son Bronx, nine, with ex-husband Pete Wentz, and both kids will make brief appearances on the new show.
