Evan Ross asked Ashlee Simpson's ex-boyfriend Ryan Cabrera for permission to date her, because he was close friends with him.
Evan Ross asked Ashlee Simpson's ex-boyfriend for permission to date her.
The 30-year-old actor and musician married Ashlee - with whom he has three-year-old daughter Jagger - in 2014, but her former boyfriend Ryan Cabrera has revealed Evan came to his house to ask if it was okay for him to start dating the singer.
Ryan, 36, explained: ''I happened to be asleep at the time. He specifically came to my house to come have a chat and be like, 'Yo, I wanted to see what you thought about it. Is everything good?' He knew that I'd be, like, 'Oh! All right, cool.'''
The singer-songwriter has remained close with Ashlee, 34, since their split and is ''best friends'' with Evan, so says they've all ''remained friends''.
Speaking to TooFab, Ryan added: ''She ended up marrying one of my best friends. How it all happened? Who knows. ... L.A. and us all as artists and singers and actors and entertainers essentially, it's a very small family. Obviously, everybody knows everybody, for the most part. And me and Ashlee were always really, really close. Like, our breakup was pretty ... pretty, pretty smooth - other than a couple of things. But we remained friends, like, very shortly after we broke up, and then remained friends from that point on. And we were always cool.''
Meanwhile, Ashlee - who also has 10-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz - recently said she was experiencing baby fever after her sister Jessica Simpson gave birth to her daughter Birdie in March.
The 'Ashlee + Evan' star said: ''I'm not pregnant, but it definitely gave me the fever a little bit.''
The 'Pieces of Me' hitmaker said baby Birdie is ''so cute'', and revealed Jessica's other two children - Maxwell, six, and Ace, five - are already doting on their little sister.
Ashlee added: ''Oh my gosh, she is so cute. Little Birdie. The kids were so cute - Jessica's kids with their little baby sister.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
Ted (Seann William Scott) is done. Since his wife left him, he has decided that...
Katniss Everdeen has survived the latest political disaster of Panem following the shocking 75th Hunger...
Following Katniss Everdeen's escape from the catastrophic 75th Hunger Games with mentor Haymitch and two...
While not hugely memorable, this enjoyably ridiculous comedy has moments that are sharp, thoughtful and...
Jeff could not be more different from his brother Pat. Where Pat is a successful...