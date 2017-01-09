Evan Rachel Wood promised herself she wouldn't wear ''any dresses'' to any award show this year.

The 29-year-old actress adorned an Altuzarra two-piece suit, which she paired with a white blouse with a bow tie up detail, to the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday (08.01.17), and the star has revealed she wanted to wear something other than a gown for her sixth appearance at the prestigious ceremony to prove dresses are not a ''requirement'' for women to wear at star studded events.

Speaking to ET Online about her wardrobe choices, the blonde beauty - who was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Dolores in 'Westworld' - said: ''I actually decided this year that I wasn't going to wear any dresses to any of the award shows.

''This is my sixth time to the Golden Globes, and my third nomination. I've worn a dress every time, and I just wanted to be a gentle reminder for young women, dresses are great, I'm not protesting them or anything, but they aren't a requirement.

''If you don't want to wear a dress, you don't have to.''

And Evan has revealed it was ''important'' for her to prove people can be themselves and wear clothes they feel most comfortable in to such events.

She explained: ''Your worth is more than that. So just be yourself. It felt important to do that this year.''

The star has admitted it felt very refreshing for her to adorn something unusual and unlike what other female stars wore on the red carpet, and she even joked her wardrobe choice meant she had no problems with people treading on her clothes.

She quipped: ''No one is stepping on my train. It's an amazing change.''

And Evan has revealed her ensemble took two fittings to perfect, and was inspired by the late actress Marlene Dietrich.

She said: ''This took two fittings, I sent a lot of reference photos, Altuzarra designed this with me. Ever since I saw Marlene Dietrich in that suit, I've always wanted to do an homage to that.''