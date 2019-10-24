Evan Rachel Wood has taken a dig at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by asking her supporters if they are ''excited'' about ''the same 12 people'' receiving nods for next year's Oscars, but joked her comments may get her booted out of the organisation.
Evan Rachel Wood has taken a swipe at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - but joked she might get ''kicked out'' of the organisation for her comments.
The 32-year-old star took to Twitter to ask her fans if they are ''excited'' about ''the same 12 people'' receiving nods for next year's Academy Awards, and admitted she is backing 'Harriet' star Cynthia Erivo to receive recognition when the nominations are announced.
She wrote: ''Is anybody else excited to watch the same 12 people get nominated for oscars this year?''
In response to a fan who said they are ''hoping for Cynthia Erivo'' to be given some nods, the 'Westworld' star replied: ''Well this would be refreshing wouldn't it. I mean.. I am in the Academy now. Although after that last tweet they may kick me out. Haha. (sic)''
Evan has predicted the nominees for Best Director ''will be all men'', but also said she was ''not blaming it all on the Academy'', admitting there is a ''very small pool'' of actors because the industry only casts those that ''get the movies financed''.
In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''This is not to throw shade at the Academy or the films. BUT if we got BIG MONEY out of campaigning, (just like elections) then maybe it would be fair? Just a thought.
''Also lets just go ahead and assume I am never getting nominated now.
''Also, not blaming it all on the Academy. The industry will only cast Actors that get the movies 'Financed' and it becomes a very small pool very quickly.
''Same with female directors. They arent getting nominated because no one is financing their films. (sic)''
When asked by a fan what she would do if she was given a nod, Evan said she would attend the Oscars ''graciously''.
She wrote: ''I would graciously go while reminding myself that my value is not based on an award although it would feel good I am sure. You just gotta see the cage to be free of it. But also dont be a d**k. (sic)''
The Academy announced a long-term strategy in 2016 to improve the diversity of its members in light of the social media hashtag #OscarsSoWhite - which hit out at the lack of actors of colour who were nominated for top acting accolades.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
In a magical world of fairies and goblins, two worlds live secluded from each other,...
Shia LaBeouf is well-cast in this freewheeling combination of comedy, romance and action. He plays...
Jay's lived a less than honest life, sleeping around with women he could never care...
When Charlie Countryman boarded a plane to Bucharest in Romania after a hallucination of his...
Charlie Countryman is a regular guy who is prompted to travel to Bucharest in Romania...
As a writer-director, Clooney delivers another complex exploration of American politics in this lively drama...
Stephen Meyers is an idealistic man working on a political party's campaign for the upcoming...
Robert Redford revisits the Lincoln assassination with this earnest historical drama. Being a relatively obscure...
Made two years before the similarly themed Avatar, this original, vividly designed sci-fi animation makes...
Watch the trailer for Whatever WorksEveryone's favourite cynic Larry David takes the lead role in...
Watch the trailer for The Life Before Her Eyes.Diana and Maureen are two very different...
Watch the trailer for The Wrestler. The career of a professional wrestler is usually pretty...
For those who have been following Darren Aronofsky's career since he broke out in 2000...