Evan Rachel Wood is studying law and is ''toying with the idea'' of taking the bar exam, which allows people to practice law.
Evan Rachel Wood is studying law.
The 'Westworld' star is learning the legal professions in between her acting jobs and is ''toying with the idea'' of taking the bar exam, which allows people to practice law.
Speaking to Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, she said: ''I've been studying law this year. I do a lot of domestic violence advocacy work, and part of that is learning everything you can about the laws to see what's working and what's not, so yeah, that [studying law] has actually been a thing.
''I have toyed with the idea of passing the bar, to have the knowledge, and because ... growing up, my main job was acting, and I obviously did school, and you do school mainly in a trailer on setn, and you're just doing it so you can work. You're just kinda rushing through it, you're not really retaining [any information], at least for me ... But my career took off at a really young age, so I ... never studied anything like that.''
Evan has been a long time supporter of wider issues, having previously spoken up about being forced to have sex by an abusive ex-boyfriend in a bid have the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill to be passed in all 50 states as it was passed in just nine in 2016.
Most recently, she opened up on social media about how she used to self harm during an abusive relationship and shared her story to raise awareness for domestic violence.
She wrote on Twitter: ''2 years into my abusive relationship, I resorted to self harm. When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him. It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point I was desperate to stop the abuse and I was too terrified to leave.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
In a magical world of fairies and goblins, two worlds live secluded from each other,...
Shia LaBeouf is well-cast in this freewheeling combination of comedy, romance and action. He plays...
Jay's lived a less than honest life, sleeping around with women he could never care...
When Charlie Countryman boarded a plane to Bucharest in Romania after a hallucination of his...
Charlie Countryman is a regular guy who is prompted to travel to Bucharest in Romania...
As a writer-director, Clooney delivers another complex exploration of American politics in this lively drama...
Stephen Meyers is an idealistic man working on a political party's campaign for the upcoming...
Robert Redford revisits the Lincoln assassination with this earnest historical drama. Being a relatively obscure...
Made two years before the similarly themed Avatar, this original, vividly designed sci-fi animation makes...
Watch the trailer for Whatever WorksEveryone's favourite cynic Larry David takes the lead role in...
Watch the trailer for The Life Before Her Eyes.Diana and Maureen are two very different...
Watch the trailer for The Wrestler. The career of a professional wrestler is usually pretty...
For those who have been following Darren Aronofsky's career since he broke out in 2000...