Evan Rachel Wood has split from her fiance.

The 'Westworld' actress and her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate Zach Villa are said to have gone their separate ways around a month ago, The Blast reports.

And Evan - who is currently busy filming season two of HBO drama 'Westworld' - seemingly confirmed the news on her 30th birthday on Twitter on Thursday (07.09.17).

Alongside three praise hands emojis and winking face, she wrote: ''All the single ladies!''

Evan - who has a four-year-old son with her ex-husband Jamie Bell - met 31-year-old Zach when they performed together at a John Hughes-themed cabaret in Los Angeles, and they went on to form their electro pop duo.

The actress and the musician, 31, first met in 2015 while performing together at a John Hughes-themed cabaret in Los Angeles. They formed the electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase that same year. Villa is a ''self-taught multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter who plays guitar, bass, keyboards and drums, among other instruments,'' according to the group's website.

The couple confirmed their engagement in January after they were seen wearing matching silver bands on their left hands.

Evan recently spoke of how her son has inherited the best traits from both her and her ''lovely'' ex-husband.

She said: ''My ex-husband's lovely and very British and straightedge. And then our son has got this glam-rock weirdo for a mom.

''Bless him. He's a gypsy by proxy because his parents are. He's only three now, but he's starting to understand. He hears one of my songs and he knows that that's me, and he has seen me on TV and he's starting to put the pieces together.''

Evan also called her young child ''profound'', admitting that she is learning from him all the time.

She explained: ''He said something to me that was so profound I wanted to put it on a T-shirt. I was just poking fun at him lovingly one day and I said, 'You're weird,' and he said, 'I'm not weird. I'm playing.' And I was like, that's the most brilliant thing I've ever heard. I'm not weird, I'm just playing. That's my motto for life from now on.''