Evan Rachel Wood has told Ben Affleck to ''grow up'' after a 20-year-old comment resurfaced online in which he said kissing another guy is the ''greatest acting challenge an actor could ever face''.
Evan Rachel Wood has slammed Ben Affleck for saying kissing another guy is the ''greatest acting challenge an actor could ever face''.
The 29-year-old actress hit out at the 44-year-old star, asking him to ''grow up'', after the comment resurfaced online, despite being made 20 years ago while he was shooting movie 'Chasing Amy', in which he kisses a man.
Evan quoted a tweet from Paper Magazine - which has now been deleted - which read: ''Ben Affleck says gay kissing is ''the greatest acting challenge an actor could ever face'' (sic)''
The blonde star responded: ''Try getting raped in a scene. Also, grow up Ben (sic)''
Shortly afterwards a fan tweeted her claiming the Hollywood star ''did grow up'' because the comments was made 20 years ago.
But Evan replied: ''I'm sure he just thought it was a funny, but even jokes like that are damaging.
''Also, you think us ladies like kissing all the guys we kiss? Just cause its a ''straight kiss'' doesnt mean we enjoy it. Ahem. (sic)''
She then defended herself after another Twitter user accused her of adding to ''false hype'', writing: ''Try getting raped in real life. Please investigate s**t before you add to false hype. Ben *did* grow up. You should try it. (sic)''
Evan replied: ''Hey. I have been raped and came out with it publicly last year. Maybe you shouldnt throw stones in a glass house. (sic)''
The actress quit social media in November last year after revealing on Twitter she was previously raped on two separate occasions by two people.
She tweeted at the time: ''Will be taking a break from social media for the time being. Thank you for all your support and courageous stories. You are not alone. xo (sic)''
Evan has a three-year-old son with her ex-husband Jamie Bell - who she was married to from 2012 to 2014 - and previously dated rocker Marilyn Manson for four years.
The 'Westworld' star - who came out publicly as bisexual in 2011 - got engaged to her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate Zach Villa in January.
