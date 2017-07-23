Evan Rachel Wood likes to ''clean demons'' out of wherever she goes.

The 'Westworld' actress admits she always carried particular herbs and demons around with her so she can cleanse her environment.

Asked what she has with her at all times, she said: ''Sage and the gemstone tiger's eye. For cleaning demons out of places.''

When she isn't working, Evan - who has a three-year-old son with her ex-husband Jamie Bell - has been binge watching classic sit-com 'Friends' in its entirety because her fiancé, Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate Zach Villa, has never seen the show before.

Asked what TV shows she binges on, she told Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''Either 'Big Little Lies' or 'Friends', which I was showing Zach. He's never seen it!

''We're up to the bit where Monica and Chandler have started dating.''

Evan recently spoke of how her son has inherited the best traits from both her and her ''lovely'' ex-husband.

She said: ''My ex-husband's lovely and very British and straightedge. And then our son has got this glam-rock weirdo for a mom.

''Bless him. He's a gypsy by proxy because his parents are. He's only three now, but he's starting to understand. He hears one of my songs and he knows that that's me, and he has seen me on TV and he's starting to put the pieces together.''

Evan also called her young child ''profound'', admitting that she is learning from him all the time.

She explained: ''He said something to me that was so profound I wanted to put it on a T-shirt. I was just poking fun at him lovingly one day and I said, 'You're weird,' and he said, 'I'm not weird. I'm playing.' And I was like, that's the most brilliant thing I've ever heard. I'm not weird, I'm just playing. That's my motto for life from now on.''