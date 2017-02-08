Newly-engaged Evan Rachel Wood has been honoured by the Human Rights Campaign for her public support of the gay and lesbian community.
Wood took home the Visibility Award during the organisation's gala dinner in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday (06Jan17), and used her acceptance speech to share her own struggle to accept her sexuality.
Noting that she feels a responsibility to shed light on issues faced by the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) community, the Westworld star said, "As an actor, my job is to look at a stranger and find myself in them - to connect the dots, to have such empathy for a character that I can read someone else’s words and be moved to tears.
“Turning empathy into vulnerability... and it wasn’t until I saw the effect that it had on other people that I really started to see how powerful really allowing your most vulnerable parts to be seen was. I saw another side to what I did, and it was the power of visibility.”
Wood also noted her attraction to both women and men from the age of 12 didn’t initially seem strange or out of the ordinary.
"I thought women were beautiful," the star said, "but because I was born that way I never once stopped to think that was strange or anything to fear. I also thought that men were beautiful.”
Following the ceremony, the 29-year-old tweeted a video of her speech and expressed her gratitude to the Human Rights Commission.
"If I never make another speech in my life, I'm glad I made this one," she wrote. "Thank you @HRC for letting me share and connect."
Wood recently announced her engagement to Zach Villa, her bandmate in musical duo Rebel and a Basketcase. She shares a son with her actor ex Jamie Bell, who she was married to from 2012 to 2014.
In a magical world of fairies and goblins, two worlds live secluded from each other,...
Shia LaBeouf is well-cast in this freewheeling combination of comedy, romance and action. He plays...
Jay's lived a less than honest life, sleeping around with women he could never care...
When Charlie Countryman boarded a plane to Bucharest in Romania after a hallucination of his...
Charlie Countryman is a regular guy who is prompted to travel to Bucharest in Romania...
As a writer-director, Clooney delivers another complex exploration of American politics in this lively drama...
Stephen Meyers is an idealistic man working on a political party's campaign for the upcoming...
Robert Redford revisits the Lincoln assassination with this earnest historical drama. Being a relatively obscure...
Made two years before the similarly themed Avatar, this original, vividly designed sci-fi animation makes...
Watch the trailer for Whatever WorksEveryone's favourite cynic Larry David takes the lead role in...
Watch the trailer for The Life Before Her Eyes.Diana and Maureen are two very different...
Watch the trailer for The Wrestler. The career of a professional wrestler is usually pretty...
For those who have been following Darren Aronofsky's career since he broke out in 2000...