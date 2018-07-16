Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are set to star in 'Frozen 2' but their characters haven't been revealed.
Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are set to star in 'Frozen 2'.
The 'Westworld' actress and the 'This Is Us' actor are both in talks to voice as-yet unknown characters in the upcoming animated sequel to the 2013 Disney blockbuster.
Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will return as Anna and Elsa, while Josh Gad is also on board to voice talkative snowman Olaf again.
Jennifer Lee is again writing the script and she's also co-directing with Chris Buck, who worked on the original movie.
'Frozen 2' is scheduled for release in November 2019.
Back in April, Kristen revealed she'd finished recording her parts for the movie and though she couldn't say much about the project, she admitted fans won't be left disappointed.
She said: ''You know I can't say a lot because Disney have people everywhere but I have recorded the movie. There will be edits before it's finished. I know the songs, I know the story, it's very good. I can't say much more than that.''
Last September, Josh revealed that voice recordings had begun.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of some of the cast and crew and wrote: ''Nothing is more exciting than getting back in the booth with this incredible team. Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez along with John Lasseter and the amazing people at @disneyanimation have created a story that carries on the incredible legacy of the original #Frozen and continues to build and expand on the characters and themes in new and exciting ways. Unfortunately, that's all I can I tell you right now. But, rest assured #Frozen2 is on the way and damn is it going to be special. 11.27.19. (sic)''
