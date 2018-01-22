Evan Rachel Wood has admitted she sometimes uses her acting to help come to terms with her real-life problems
Evan Rachel Wood has admitted she sometimes lets her own emotions get the better of her on set.
The 30-year-old actress has never shied away from dark roles, but confessed on occasions she is overcome by her real-life feelings when she is working.
Speaking in a Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), she said: ''Sometimes you get so into a scene that you slip into your real life. And it doesn't work for the scene, but it's so real to you and you're like, 'No, but this is what she would do!' And they're like, 'No, but you're really going to far with this.'
''I appreciate when a director can tell and still gives me the space to do that, and then pulls it back. Because a lot of time an actor, sometimes you just need to get it out and then it's nice when someone can pick up on that.''
The 'Westworld' star also admitted she gets very involved playing rebel android Dolores Abernathy in the hit HBO show, and sometimes feels she has completely lost herself in the character.
Evan said: ''I care about the show so much, and this character I've gotten to love, so much.
''When I put on that blue dress, kind of something happens, and I definitely disappear; actually, when season two wrapped, I didn't want to take it off.''
But the 'True Blood' star revealed the second season has been incredibly difficult for her to shoot.
Evan said: ''It's the hardest thing I've ever done, especially season two, actually because she's even more complicated, if you can imagine.
''I described being on season two as being on 'The Deadliest Catch' boat while being a contestant on 'Chopped'.''
