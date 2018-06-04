Evan Peters says 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' is about ''who your real friends are''.

The 31-year-old actor - who plays Quicksilver in the film franchise - has revealed that the much-anticipated new movie will be noticeably darker than its predecessor, 'X-Men: Apocalypse', and Evan explained that the issue of family will also be central to the project.

He told Den of Geek: ''I think the title kind of says it all: it's a little bit darker and it's a little bit more of a drama.

''It's really about Phoenix and Jean's inner-struggle and how that pans out, and who your real friends are. Who's helping you through these difficult times? So it's really about that and it's about the 'X-Men' family, and I think it's a serious film.''

Simon Kinberg is directing the new 'X-Men' movie, replacing Bryan Singer.

And in an interview last week, Evan hailed Simon, saying he is the perfect person to take the franchise forward, following the underwhelming response to 'X-Men: Apocalypse'.

The actor explained: ''He was very prepared and he knew what he was doing. He's surrounded himself with a great team that's been there for years.

''Everybody knows each other. It was a great environment for him to step forward. He knows the characters and story better than anyone because he wrote it. I think it was easy for him and it was very calm.

''It's always been a fun experience, but it was also a calm experience, this time around, which was a relief. I'm sure there was a lot of pressure on him, but he's such a nice guy and so cool.

''You didn't see him being stressed or nervous, at all, on set, so it was very cool.''