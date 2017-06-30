'American Horror Story' actor Evan Peters is set to reprise his role as the speedy superhero Quicksilver in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.
Evan Peters is set to reprise his role as Quicksilver in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.
The 30-year-old actor first starred as the speedy superhero in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' in 2016 and was revealed to be the son of the franchise villain Magneto, played by Michael Fassbender.
Now it has been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that the actor is set to return in the upcoming fourth 'First Class' movie alongside many of his 'Apocalypse' co-stars.
Canadian actor Lamar Johnson was also revealed to be part of the cast though his character is being kept a secret for the time being.
Simon Kinberg has penned the scripts on four 'X-Men' movies and worked on 'Deadpool' and Wolverine movie 'Logan' and he will now make his directorial debut on the upcoming 20th Century Fox film featuring the Marvel mutants.
Kinberg will also co-produce alongside former director Bryan Singer, Hutch Parker and Lauren Shuler Donner.
Sophie Turner is to reprise her role as Jean Grey in the adventure which will focus on the psychic hero's alter ego Dark Phoenix. She first played the character in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse'
'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' will be one of three 'X-Men' related films released in 2018 including 'Deadpool 2' and teen-orientated 'The New Mutants'.
The cast will include Jennifer Lawrence, Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan, and Kodi Smit-McPhee who will all reprise their roles from the last 'X-Men' movie.
Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain is in talk to join the cast as the main villain, Shi'ar Empress Lilandra Neramani.
The film is believed to take place in the 1990s and will be inspired by 'The Dark Phoenix Saga', the most popular X-Men story of all time, and is slated for release in November 2018.
After the spin-off Han Solo movie was hit by the loss of its directors earlier this week, LucasFilm and Disney have acted quickly to fill the gap...
This movie is based on a real meeting between Elvis Presley and Richard Nixon in...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Who would've thought that Elvis and Richard Nixon would become allies? When Elvis sporadically showed...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...