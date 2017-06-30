Evan Peters is set to reprise his role as Quicksilver in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.

The 30-year-old actor first starred as the speedy superhero in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' in 2016 and was revealed to be the son of the franchise villain Magneto, played by Michael Fassbender.

Now it has been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that the actor is set to return in the upcoming fourth 'First Class' movie alongside many of his 'Apocalypse' co-stars.

Canadian actor Lamar Johnson was also revealed to be part of the cast though his character is being kept a secret for the time being.

Simon Kinberg has penned the scripts on four 'X-Men' movies and worked on 'Deadpool' and Wolverine movie 'Logan' and he will now make his directorial debut on the upcoming 20th Century Fox film featuring the Marvel mutants.

Kinberg will also co-produce alongside former director Bryan Singer, Hutch Parker and Lauren Shuler Donner.

Sophie Turner is to reprise her role as Jean Grey in the adventure which will focus on the psychic hero's alter ego Dark Phoenix. She first played the character in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse'

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' will be one of three 'X-Men' related films released in 2018 including 'Deadpool 2' and teen-orientated 'The New Mutants'.

The cast will include Jennifer Lawrence, Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan, and Kodi Smit-McPhee who will all reprise their roles from the last 'X-Men' movie.

Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain is in talk to join the cast as the main villain, Shi'ar Empress Lilandra Neramani.

The film is believed to take place in the 1990s and will be inspired by 'The Dark Phoenix Saga', the most popular X-Men story of all time, and is slated for release in November 2018.