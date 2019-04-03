'American Horror Story' star Evan Peters has confirmed he will e ''sitting out'' the next season of the anthology programme, making it the first time in its long run he won't be involved.
Evan Peters will be ''sitting out'' the next season of 'American Horror Story'.
The 32-year-old actor has revealed he won't be involved in the upcoming ninth series of Ryan Murphy's anthology show, which means it will be the first one he'll miss in the programme's long run to date.
Speaking to a producer from Extra, he confirmed: ''No, I'm going to sit a season out.''
The confirmation he is going to skip a series comes after the star admitted he had become ''exhausted'' and drained by the dark roles he has taken on during the show's time on air.
He commented last year: ''It's just exhausting. It's really mentally draining, and you don't want to go to those places ever in your life.
''And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life. You're in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you're like, What the hell? This isn't who I am.''
More recently, he explained he felt like he needed some time away to work on other things and ''decompress''.
He said: ''I think it was a full-on burnout. I'm going to take a break, regroup, decompress, get back in touch with what I feel like I want to do. ''Not that I didn't want to do any of those roles - they're exactly what I wanted to do. It was just zero to 100 instantaneously. I want to play music.''
While Evan won't be involved, his ex Emma Roberts - who previously appeared in 'Coven' (season three), 'Freak Show' (season four), 'Cult' (season seven) and 'Apocalypse' (season eight) -has been confirmed for the upcoming season, with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy cast as her love interest.
Details about the plot for the upcoming series are being kept under wraps, but it was thought Sarah Paulson will have a role as, like Evan, she has featured in every other installment so far.
