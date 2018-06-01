'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' will be ''darker'' than its predecessor, according to the American actor.
Evan Peters says 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' will be ''darker'' than its predecessor.
The 31-year-old actor stars as Quicksilver in the much-anticipated new film and has revealed it will have a different tone to the noticeably lighter 'X-Men: Apocalypse', which was released in 2016.
Asked where the tone of the new film fits into the franchise, Evan shared: ''I think it's the classic 'X-Men: First Class' tone, where there's a bit of humour thrown in there, but it's much darker than the previous one, 'Apocalypse'. 'Apocalypse' was the 80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there.
''This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it's a dramatic film. There's nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there.
''I think it's gonna be a powerful one. It's 'Dark Phoenix'. I think it's gonna be darker than we're used to. It's gonna be a change, but it's gonna be fun for everybody.''
Simon Kinberg is directing the new 'X-Men' movie, replacing Bryan Singer.
And Evan believes Simon is the perfect person to take the franchise forward, following the underwhelming response to 'X-Men: Apocalypse'.
Evan told Collider: ''He was very prepared and he knew what he was doing. He's surrounded himself with a great team that's been there for years.
''Everybody knows each other. It was a great environment for him to step forward. He knows the characters and story better than anyone because he wrote it. I think it was easy for him and it was very calm.
''It's always been a fun experience, but it was also a calm experience, this time around, which was a relief. I'm sure there was a lot of pressure on him, but he's such a nice guy and so cool.
''You didn't see him being stressed or nervous, at all, on set, so it was very cool.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
This movie is based on a real meeting between Elvis Presley and Richard Nixon in...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Who would've thought that Elvis and Richard Nixon would become allies? When Elvis sporadically showed...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...