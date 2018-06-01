Evan Peters says 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' will be ''darker'' than its predecessor.

The 31-year-old actor stars as Quicksilver in the much-anticipated new film and has revealed it will have a different tone to the noticeably lighter 'X-Men: Apocalypse', which was released in 2016.

Asked where the tone of the new film fits into the franchise, Evan shared: ''I think it's the classic 'X-Men: First Class' tone, where there's a bit of humour thrown in there, but it's much darker than the previous one, 'Apocalypse'. 'Apocalypse' was the 80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there.

''This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it's a dramatic film. There's nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there.

''I think it's gonna be a powerful one. It's 'Dark Phoenix'. I think it's gonna be darker than we're used to. It's gonna be a change, but it's gonna be fun for everybody.''

Simon Kinberg is directing the new 'X-Men' movie, replacing Bryan Singer.

And Evan believes Simon is the perfect person to take the franchise forward, following the underwhelming response to 'X-Men: Apocalypse'.

Evan told Collider: ''He was very prepared and he knew what he was doing. He's surrounded himself with a great team that's been there for years.

''Everybody knows each other. It was a great environment for him to step forward. He knows the characters and story better than anyone because he wrote it. I think it was easy for him and it was very calm.

''It's always been a fun experience, but it was also a calm experience, this time around, which was a relief. I'm sure there was a lot of pressure on him, but he's such a nice guy and so cool.

''You didn't see him being stressed or nervous, at all, on set, so it was very cool.''