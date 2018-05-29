Evan Peters has given fans a little insight into what they can expect from 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.
Evan Peters says Quicksilver will be ''more mature'' when he appears in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.
The 31-year-old actor is set to reprise the role in the new superhero movie, which is due out next year, and Evan has given fans an inkling into how his character has evolved since he last starred in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse'.
Evan - who is engaged to actress Emma Roberts - explained to Screen Rant: ''He's definitely a little older and more mature, a little more subdued, sort of trying to make a, not a name but trying to do right by the 'X-Men' and be a good guy and use his powers for good, so I think he's on that path at the moment.''
Earlier this year, Tye Sheridan also teased details of 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix', revealing it is more like a drama than a superhero film.
Tye, 21 - who stars as Cyclops in the 'X-Men' movies - explained that his on-screen love interest, Jean Grey, ''goes crazy'' in the upcoming film.
He shared: ''Jean goes crazy in the movie.
''Well, Cyclops doesn't think she's going crazy - Cyclops just thinks she's gotta work some stuff out.
''It's interesting, the drama in the movie. We treated this movie as much more of a drama versus a superhero film.''
Simon Kinberg has penned the scripts for four 'X-Men' movies, while he's also worked on 'Deadpool' and the Wolverine movie 'Logan'.
However, he will make his directorial debut on the upcoming 20th Century Fox film, which features the iconic Marvel mutants.
