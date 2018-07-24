Evan Peters has confessed he moved to Los Angeles to meet the Olsen twins.
The 31-year-old actor has confessed he had a huge crush on Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and says they ''got him out to Los Angeles in a way'' because he was desperate to meet them.
Asked about his celebrity crush, he said: ''Well, first it was the Olsen twins. For sure. Yeah, they kind of got me out to Los Angeles in a way, because I was like, 'I gotta meet them!'''
And the 'American Horror Story' star dreamed of having a career like Shia LaBeouf, who rose to fame in 'Even Stevens'.
He added: ''I think I wanted to do everything. I was a big fan of Shia LaBeouf and Even Stevens, and was like, 'Oh, man. I would love to be on Disney Channel and have a show,' because it was what I watched. Obviously, movies would be incredible, but that seemed further down the line.''
Evan also opened up about his ''really good'' first kiss.
He told W magazine: ''That was probably spin the bottle, back in St. Louis ... [It went] good. Really good. Well, you know, it's always weird. You have a crush on the one girl, and then you end up getting the other girl. Or she gets your friend, and you're like, 'Oh, damn.' It's hard to match up with the girl you really want to kiss, but then, when you finally do, it's like, 'Oh, my God.' Your chest is pounding. It's a little too wet and weird, and people are watching.''
