Eva Mendes wants to work with Ryan Gosling again.

Although the 45-year-old actress has taken an extended hiatus from acting to care for her and Ryan's daughters Esmeralda, four, and Amada, two, she admitted she would return to the big screen if she would work with Ryan, who she last starred with in the 2012 movie 'The Place Beyond The Pines'.

She told Extra that she would ''absolutely'' work with Ryan again, adding: ''I'm excited to go back to work, it's just not, like, I'm dying to do a movie again, so it has to be something really special.''

Eva also admitted she is the stricter parent to the couple's daughters.

She said: ''I think I am. There's that term 'helicopter parent,' but aren't you supposed to be a helicopter parent?... I'm strict about what they eat, and what they wear, and what time they go to bed. And what they watch, so yeah.''

It was previously revealed that Eva and Ryan, 38, are at their happiest when they're spending quality time with their kids.

A source shared: ''They are both in love with being parents, and can't get enough of it. Neither wants to slow down on work interests but every day is a juggling act to be with their daughters.''

And despite the closeness of their relationship, they both apparently feel it's important to give each other a certain amount of freedom.

The insider said: ''They love and respect each other and try to give the other space to pursue what they love. Now the children come first, and they share a love for them which neither had experienced before.''