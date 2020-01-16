Eva Mendes is keen to ''set an example'' for her children with her career choices.
The 45-year-old actress hasn't appeared in any movies for six years but she would only accept a role if she felt it was something ''worthwhile'' she could be a part of.
When one fan wrote, ''when can we the fans going to see u in some new movies @evamendes (sic),'' she replied: ''hi! When there's something worthwhile to be apart of. As a mother now, there are many roles I won't do. There are many subject matters that I don't want to be involved with, so it limits my choices and I'm fine with that. I have to set an example for my girls now. But no worry, I got some side hustles. Ha! Thanks for asking. All the best for 2020. (sic)''
Eva's last acting role was in her partner Ryan Gosling's 'Lost River' film in 2014 and she recently revealed she is rediscovering her ''ambition''.
She said: ''They're starting school and so I'm feeling like I finally have a little time to myself. But also, I'm starting to find that ambition again that I lost a little bit. I was fine with losing it, it was a natural thing, but it transferred - the ambition was in the home. I'm still in the home, but I'm getting more of that call to work again. That's exciting because it's happening naturally. It's exciting to feel that again.''
And Eva considers motherhood to be like a ''job''.
She shared: ''Nobody told me it was really going to be a job, and a job I would need an incredible amount of skill for. [I'm] a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss. They're not grateful. Any other profession you would need to pass a test, but the only test I had to pass was a pregnancy test. That doesn't seem fair.''
