Movie star Eva Mendes has revealed why she refuses to post about Ryan Gosling on social media.
The 46-year-old actress - who has been in a relationship with Ryan since 2011 - has revealed via Instagram that she'll only ever post flachback photographs of the 'La La Land' star, explaining that she wants to keep their love life off the internet as much as possible.
The confession came after one of her followers said they ''wouldn't mind an appearance by Ryan on this page''.
In response, Eva explained: ''As far as Ryan, I'll only post flash backs of things that are already 'out there' (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). (sic)''
Eva - who has kids Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with Ryan - then stressed the importance of privacy.
She continued: ''My man and kids are private. That's important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!''
Meanwhile, Eva recently revealed she wants to play a Disney villain.
The Hollywood star insisted she still loves acting and even though she hasn't appeared on the big screen since 2014's 'Lost River', Eva is now eyeing up a very specific role.
She said: ''Acting is something that I will always love. It's just like now that I have children, I'm kind of extreme.
''There's just so many things I won't do. Like I won't do most of the movies I've done in the past. A lot of things are off that list.
''I don't want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don't want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all.
''So I'm basically like, 'Disney, I'm all yours, Disney'. That's all that's left.''
Eva then revealed she's eyeing up a villainous role, rather than that of a princess.
She said: ''I'm more of the villain kinda type of girl. I'm more of the Ursula type ... I like the villains of the Disney movies. They're fun.''
